Auburn football flips JUCO OT Izavion Miller from Ole Miss

Auburn continued to build out its 2023 roster on Tuesday, adding a second player from a junior college and fourth overall commit to Hugh Freeze’s debut class.

Izavion Miller, an Offensive tackle from Southwest Mississippi Community College, announced his decision on Twitter. The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder is the sixth flip — the third from a Southeastern Conference program — since Freeze started his recruiting efforts earlier this month.

A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Miller is the No. 11 JUCO prospect on the 247Sports Composite rankings and the fourth-best Offensive tackle. Miller was named to the NJCAA All-Region 23 team on Tuesday, starting eight contests for an offense that averaged 80.3 rushing yards a game. On3, another recruiting evaluation site, had Miller as the best tackle available.

Since July 31, Miller had been committed to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. Jake Thornton, the Rebels’ former Offensive line coach, took the same role on the Plains earlier this month. Formerly a Graduate Assistant on Alabama’s 2017 Championship coaching staff, Thornton helped make an early impact in bringing over Miller, a potential day-one starter.

Miller visited Illinois and Mississippi State this fall, taking his final official trip to the Plains last weekend. Along with defensive tackle Quientrail Jamison-Travis (Iowa Western CC), the Tigers have two JUCO prospects set to sign during the early signing period and 18 total recruits. Tennessee quarterback Hank Brown and Vanderbilt transfer defensive lineman Elijah McAllister also committed on Tuesday.

With Miller’s addition, the Tigers will add five Offensive linemen to the roster next season. Miller is the second tackle of the group along with Louisiana high schooler Tyler Johnson. Auburn also cracked the top 20 in the 247 team rankings and sits at No. 18 overall behind TCU and ahead of Florida State. It also jumped Arkansas within the SEC for the eighth-best class.

Nick Alvarez is a Reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @nick_a_alvarez or email him at [email protected]