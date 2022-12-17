Auburn football fans convinced Devin Leary is committing to AU

Auburn football fans are convinced that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall canceling his Plains visit this weekend is a sign that North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary is going to commit.

Auburn Live’s Jeffrey Lee, breaking some news on a traditionally slow news block (Friday nights), Revealed the potentially groundbreaking development of McCall’s renegade visit:

Of course, the development is only groundbreaking if it is accompanied by news of Leary committing, but the timing is key with Leary having arrived on Auburn University’s campus on Friday afternoon, per On3’s Keith Niebuhr.

It’s natural that Devin Leary arriving on campus early and his primary competition canceling his visit led many to the conclusion that the Wolfpack signal-caller and New Jersey’s high school record-holder for passing yards and passing touchdowns would be Hugh Freeze’s first signal-caller as Auburn football head coach.

Tiger fans shared that sentiment Friday night in response to Lee’s news:

247Sports’ Kentucky beat writer, Aaron Gershon, seems to believe that Kentucky — who was previously the favorite to land Leary — has a recruiting battle is on their hands.

Hold on tight Tiger fans. The impending transfer Portal Storm seems to be starting…

