Auburn football coaching hot board: Same names, different circumstances

Auburn did not land Lane Kiffin, and as predicted, the coaching search (in the eyes of the media) has taken an odd turn.

Auburn Daily, along with numerous other outlets, reported that if Kiffin were not the hire Auburn made, there was no telling who would be next up or where John Cohen would look first.

Hugh Freeze was the first name out of the bin following Kiffin’s rejection of the job, and the proposition was met with immediate pushback from a section of Auburn’s online fanbase.

Freeze is still a candidate for the opening, but things have definitely cooled off in his corner following the fan comments on social media yesterday.

