Auburn football coaching hot board: Is it Lane Kiffin or bust?

Right now, it’s all about Lane Kiffin for Auburn.

Last night, Jon Sokoloff reported that Lane Kiffin would be stepping down as head coach of Ole Miss following the Egg Bowl and would be making the move to Auburn shortly after.

In Sokoloff’s tweet, he noted that his sources said there has been no official offer made by Auburn to Kiffin.

He caught a hard ratio by the Lane Train himself on Twitter.

Despite the trolling on social media, it still feels like John Cohen and the Tigers are still in full pursuit of Kiffin – and if they don’t get him?

