Auburn football Coach to-do list before spring practice

AUBURN — Auburn football Coach Hugh Freeze’s world has been spinning since he got Hired in November.

They arrived 24 days ahead of the early signing period and recently hosted dozens of players from the classes of 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027 during Auburn’s Junior Day last Saturday. The Tigers have also brought in 12 transfers since he got the job, plus an additional two from junior college. All the while, he’s been building his Inaugural staff.

Now is the time for the foot to come off the gas a bit, right? An opportunity to get a few weeks off to reset before spring practice begins.

Wrong. Freeze Revealed last week that Auburn’s spring practice starts Feb. 27. The work to get ready for those 15 practice sessions begins now.

“We’re going to have to grind some in February,” Freeze told Reporters last week. “Normally, you try to take a little dead period in February to give us a break from what we’ve gone through, but we can’t do that … we’ll have to get after it in February.”

Here are a few items Freeze identified he’d like to accomplish before spring practice begins.

RECRUITING:What Thompson QB Trent Seaborn, Antwann Hill said about Auburn football at Junior Day

QUARTERBACKS:Why Hugh Freeze said he wonders if Auburn football’s 2023 quarterback is already on campus

SPRING PRACTICE:When does Auburn football start spring practice? Hugh Freeze reveals start date

Assess the incoming transfers

Freeze’s comments last week came in his first interaction with the media since Auburn added its 12 transfers. When asked to give his thoughts on the transfer class, he was candid.

“I don’t know yet. I wish I did,” Freeze said. “I mean, I obviously liked them to sign them, but I haven’t (had the chance to truly evaluate them). I’m so excited just to get in the office next week and be at a workout and be around our players. “

Those newcomers from the Portal include Offensive linemen Gunner Britton (Western Kentucky), Avery Jones (ECU) and Dillon Wade (Tulsa), defensive linemen Lawrence Johnson (Purdue), Mosiah Nasili-Kite (Maryland) and Justin Rogers (Kentucky), linebackers Austin Keys (Ole Miss) and DeMario Tolan (LSU), edge Elijah McAllister (Vanderbilt), running back Brian Battie (South Florida), wide receiver Nick Mardner (Cincinnati) and tight end Rivaldo Fairweather (Florida International).

Install new offensive, defensive systems

There are only two holdovers from the last regime on the coaching staff, and neither of those retentions − running backs Coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams and safeties Coach Zac Etheridge − are coordinators. Freeze hired Philip Montgomery to run the offense and Ron Roberts to handle his defense in December.

Two new coordinators means two new schemes to work in. And Freeze is sure to have his Fingerprints on the offense, which adds another wrinkle of complication, even though he said he’s handing playcalling duties on that side of the ball to Montgomery.

“It’s going to be normal practice,” Freeze said of spring ball. “It’s just going to make our February pretty stressful trying to get everything installed with new staff on both sides. It’s such a fast turnaround.”

Freeze conceded everything won’t be able to get installed in time, which he said was “fine,” but he also added that the Tigers “better get good at something.”

‘Get to know’ his roster

Even something as simple as getting to know players returning from last season has been a challenge for Freeze. He explained how that opportunity “hasn’t existed yet” because he’s been out recruiting so often. He described it as “something I’ve got to dive into next week, fast.”

“I’ve got to get to know our team and see who struggles with what and who succeeds at what and who we can count on when things get tough,” Freeze said. “I’m looking forward to that a lot.”

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at [email protected] or on Twitter @rich_silva18.