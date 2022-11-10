Auburn football: Carnell Williams continues to show signs of great leadership

Auburn Interim Head Coach Carnell Williams held a zoom call with player parents Wednesday night. Here are a few takeaways.

A parent that I spoke to thought the world of Coach Williams. Described listening to him was like “being in church.” The call took about an hour and a sizable chunk of the call was devoted to Williams apologizing to the parents for the previous administration that he was a part of for not holding kids accountable academically.

Williams informed the parents that several players were missing class, but he promised that the focus would change as soon as he took over as interim head coach. This news surprised several parents. A parent that I spoke to called their son after the meeting and it sounds like it was widely known across the team that they could get away with missing class and not focusing on school. The player noted that there has been more accountability in the short time since the change has been made.

Williams spent time talking about how blessed he was to be in this situation and that he loves Auburn and that it is an honor to get to lead their sons for the rest of the season. He noted that he never thought he’d be in the situation he’s in, but he’s excited to serve the Auburn family.

