Auburn football battling NC State, Oklahoma State for top Lefty QB transfer

ESPN Reporter Pete Thamel dropped a slew of recruiting Nuggets regarding Auburn football and its current quarterback Pursuits in the transfer Portal ahead of Monday, January 1st’s Rose Bowl Matchup between Utah and Penn State.

On College GameDay, Thamel Revealed that the Tigers are among the potential Landing spots for Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong — a Lefty Gunslinger who went into the 2022 season as one of the top prospects at his position but leaves it in need of a new home to rebuild his draft sock.

Auburn is battling NC State, who lost Devin Leary to the Portal to Kentucky and profiles as the current favorite to land Armstrong, and Oklahoma State, who lost Spencer Sanders to the Portal and only have freshmen in their QB room at the moment, according to Thamel (h/t 247Sports):

“Brennan Armstrong had a down year with the departure of Robert Anae, his Offensive coordinator. I was told today, ‘Don’t be surprised if Armstrong reunites with him at NC State.’ Auburn and Oklahoma State are also in the mix there.”

Spencer Sanders is the other Auburn football quarterback target

Pete Thamel also reported that Auburn football is in on Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders during his College GameDay appearance, making it clear that Hugh Freeze means business when it comes to finding a new QB1.

That could certainly ruffle some feathers for Robby Ashford, who still has three years of eligibility left after two redshirt seasons at Oregon. Ashford has made it clear that he wants to be respected in 2023, although it’s unclear if AU Landing Sanders or Brennan Armstrong would register as disrespect.

If the Hoover product doesn’t get the chance to lead Auburn behind an Offensive line rebuilt by Freeze and new OL Coach Jake Thornton, it’d be a shame in some respects. Ashford was punished repeatedly behind the 2022 OL but showed a marked improvement under Carnell “Cadillac” Williams once Bryan Harsin was fired in October.

Still, competition is good, and AU, like any other school in the SEC, could use an increased level of it in their QB room.