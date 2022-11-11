Auburn debuts new football practice facility

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) – The Auburn Tigers now have a brand-new football facility to call home.

Interim head Coach Carnell Williams showed off the Woltosz Football Performance Center to the Auburn football team on Thursday.

“Y’all are in for a treat,” Williams said to his team in a video released by the Auburn Football Twitter account. “Let’s rock and roll!”

We’re just getting started 📈 🦅 Equipping our Athletes with 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗟𝗜𝗧𝗧 in college football. pic.twitter.com/TMbnZYYWaV — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 11, 2022

The new facility sits at 240,000 square feet built on 12 acres and features three practice fields, two outdoor and one indoor. It is named after Walt and Ginger Woltosz, members of Tigers Unlimited Foundation’s Pat Dye Society, who committed the then-largest gift in Auburn athletics history in 2019 to help fund the new facility.

The $92 million facility was approved by Auburn University in 2019 and construction began in 2021.

Until now, the football team shared a space on the corner of South Donahue Drive and Samford Avenue with other university athletic programs. The Woltosz Football Performance Center gives the Tigers, not only their own home, but a state-of-the-art facility to show off to recruits.

