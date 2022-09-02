Auburn Daily Roundtable: Football is back

ZAC BLACKERBY – It has to be the quarterback battle. I know the Bryan Harsi drama from February was huge and had the potential to alter the program, but I want to make it about the kids competing. TJ FInley winning the QB1 battle was a big story.

LINDSAY CROSBY – The quarterback battle – we’ve been wondering who would be the starter, and the common assumption was Zach Calzada would easily win the job. Well, TJ Finley was announced as the starter on Sunday, and reportedly Calzada is a distant third behind Finley and Oregon transfer Robby Ashford. Finley has, according to Bryan Harsin, improved his understanding of the offense, but he also reportedly threw more interceptions in practice than the other options. Ashford has had great comments about his performance, but they’re not actually about being a quarterback – it’s a lot of talk about how athletic, how hard he is to defend with the ball in his hands, etc.



LANCE DAWE – It has to be Harsin Surviving the mess back in the spring and rallying the troops here over the last couple of months. The speculation about whether or not he will make it past this season has definitely been the biggest story.

ANDREW STEFANIAK – The quarterback battle was a ton of fun this offseason. It was interesting that TJ Finley was able to beat out Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford even thought the odds were against him.

GRAY OLDENBURG – The easy answer to this question is no doubt the quarterbacks which is probably true, but Im going to stand by my case of the coaching fake scandal and the expectations put on Coach Harsin and his staff for this season is probably more important. Especially with the departure of Athletic Director Allen Greene and the slow and underwhelming finish to last years season, the road ahead and the expectations just get tougher and tougher for Bryan Harsin and this years team.

TREY LEE – The biggest offseason story for Auburn has been whether Bryan Harsin has done enough to prepare to keep his job after the 2022 season. The attempted February coup of his position makes this season make or break for Coach Harsin. If he’s able to lead the Tigers to a 5-0 start to the season, the hot seat may cool a tad bit. Then again, it was the complete Meltdown during the back half of the season last year that got us into this mess to begin with.

COOPER POSEY – Bryan Harsin made changes going into the offseason after coming off a 6-7 season, winning only 3 conference games, and finishing 6th in the SEC West. Harsin moved on from Offensive Coordinator Mike Bobo after one season with the Tigers and made a big hire in Austin Davis. Shockingly, Austin Davis Resigned as Auburns Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach after only 43 days (about 1 and a half months) after being hired. All eyes will now be on Auburn’s 3rd Offensive Coordinator in the last year, Eric Kiesau. Kiesau is a long-time Assistant of Bryan Hars previously coaching under him for 4 seasons at Boise State.