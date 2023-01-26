Auburn basketball’s lost a home game, but Tigers can’t afford to close

AUBURN — Auburn basketball Coach Bruce Pearl knows the value of a strong fanbase, but he isn’t naive.

He knows there’s not some Magical spell that was placed on Neville Arena during his team’s 28-game home winning streak that disallowed opponents to leave as winners. The fans, specifically The Jungle, give the Tigers a feared environment, but wins or losses are determined by what happens on the court, not in the seats surrounding the hardwood.

“That environment’s not going to rebound for us,” Pearl said Tuesday. “And it’s not going to make shots.”

That certainly held true in Auburn’s 79-63 loss against Texas A&M on Wednesday, the first defeat the Tigers suffered inside the walls of Neville Arena in nearly two years. The last time Auburn dropped a home game was against Florida on Feb. 23, 2021, over 700 days ago.

