Auburn basketball’s Bruce Pearl credits fans for recruiting success

AUBURN — Auburn basketball escaped an embarrassing loss against USF in Neville Arena on Friday night, but perhaps more important than the game itself was who was in attendance.

Most notably in Neville Arena was five-star center Flory Bidunga, who 247Sports Ranks as the No. 1 five-man in the Class of 2024 and No. 4 overalls. Four-star guard Cam Scott, No. 26 in the same ranking, was also watching the Tigers.

Due to NCAA rules, Coach Bruce Pearl cannot comment specifically on recruits who visit the Plains, but he explained why he thinks his program has had so much success pulling in some of the best prospects in the country for visits in recent years.

PREVIEWING TEXAS A&M:Auburn football vs. Texas A&M: Our Scouting report, score Prediction

FOOTBALL COACHING SEARCH:From Lane Kiffin to Deion Sanders to Hugh Freeze, ranking Auburn football Coach candidates

“One of the things I’m so very pleased about is just, like tonight, it was sold out,” Pearl said. “It’s the second game of the year. It’s November, and we’re selling games out. … I’m happy for our players that they get to play in this environment. So Anytime you bring prospects in they get a chance to see the environment.

“It’s the same thing over in Jordan-Hare. I guarantee you that the world of college football took notice that here in November, late in the year, with all that’s going on with our football program, Auburn is selling out at home. That’s sending a message to the world of college football (and) every prospect out there. That doesn’t happen everywhere. It happens at Auburn.”

In the Class of 2021, Pearl scored a big win by securing the commitment of Jabari Smith Jr., recognized by 247Sports as the No. 7 prospect in the country and the second-best power forward. Smith is now in the NBA after playing one season with Auburn, selected by the Houston Rockets with the third overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Richard Silva is the Auburn beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at [email protected] or on Twitter @rich_silva18.