Auburn basketball’s Bruce Pearl credits fans for recruiting success

AUBURN — Auburn basketball escaped an embarrassing loss against USF in Neville Arena on Friday night, but perhaps more important than the game itself was who was in attendance.

Most notably in Neville Arena was five-star center Flory Bidunga, who 247Sports Ranks as the No. 1 five-man in the Class of 2024 and No. 4 overalls. Four-star guard Cam Scott, No. 26 in the same ranking, was also watching the Tigers.

Due to NCAA rules, Coach Bruce Pearl cannot comment specifically on recruits who visit the Plains, but he explained why he thinks his program has had so much success pulling in some of the best prospects in the country for visits in recent years.

