Auburn basketball vs USC odds, notes, predictions

There is no reprieve for the Auburn Tigers.

After scraping by Georgia State on Wednesday night, it began to sink in that there are no more Gimme games on the schedule.

That reality sets in with the Tigers’ next opponent: The USC Trojans.

While not off to the hottest start, the Trojans pose several issues for Auburn that lead us to believe that this may be a bad matchup.

Here’s a breakdown of Southern Cal:

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button