Auburn basketball vs. George Mason: Scouting report, score Prediction

AUBURN — Despite the Highs Auburn basketball experienced last season, getting bounced in the second round of the NCAA Tournament by a team seeded eight spots lower than you is bound to leave a sour taste in your mouth.

But now, more than seven months later, the Tigers are finally returning to the court, as they welcome George Mason to Auburn Arena on Monday (7 pm CT, SECN+) for the season opener.

Here’s our Scouting report for Monday’s matchup.

The Patriots are an experienced bunch

Kim English, who played four years at Missouri before getting selected No. 44 overall in the 2012 NBA Draft, is Entering just his second season as Coach at George Mason, but his players are battle tested.

The Patriots beat Maryland by five points last season, defeated Georgia handily and hung with Kansas down to the wire and they’re bringing back a significant chunk of their production.

