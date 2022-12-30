Auburn basketball Tops Florida, expect ‘rock fight’ games

AUBURN — If you told an Auburn basketball fan before Wednesday’s game that Florida’s Colin Castleton would be held to six points and the Gators would shoot just 15.8% from 3-point range, they’d probably guess the Tigers won.

And they’d be right, but maybe not in the matter in which they thought, or by the margin they would’ve predicted.

It took Jaylin Williams and Chris Moore teaming up to force Castleton into a turnover with less than 10 seconds remaining to survive, 71-68. Williams stepped over and flashed in front of the preseason All-SEC big man, which led to Castleton losing the ball and Moore picking it up and tossing an outlet pass up to Wendell Green Jr. to ice the game with a layup.

A defensive showing like the Tigers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) had in conjunction with their performance on the glass − Auburn outrebounded Florida 40-28 overall and 17-5 on the Offensive end − usually leads to more than a three- point win. But Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl knows his team, and he knows this is exactly who they are.

