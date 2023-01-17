Auburn basketball ties school record with 30th consecutive week ranked in AP poll

Bruce Pearl and his team made it a point to be able to say Auburn basketball was ranked during every possible week of the 2022 calendar year.

The Tigers accomplished that, of course. Now, Auburn has another accomplishment worthy of a talking point: The Tigers tied the program record for consecutive weeks ranked in the Associated Press poll, appearing in the AP top-25 for the 30th week in a row Monday. Auburn checked in at No. 16 in the Week 11 poll released Monday, up five spots from No. 21 in last week’s rankings.

Auburn matched the program record that was previously set between Dec. 14, 1998, and Feb. 29, 2000. The current streak began with last season’s preseason poll, which had Auburn ranked No. 22 heading into the 2021-22 season. The Tigers have not stumbled out of the rankings since, reaching as high as No. 1 for a three-week stretch last January and into February. It marked the first time in program history that the Tigers were ranked first in the AP poll.

This season, Auburn opened the year ranked 15th in the preseason AP poll and climbed as high as No. 11 in early December. An uneven stretch of play dropped the Tigers to as low as 23rd on Dec. 19, but since a loss to Georgia on Jan. 4, Pearl’s team has responded with three consecutive wins — including a convincing home win against then-No. 13 Arkansas three days later, followed by a road win against Ole Miss and Saturday’s win against Mississippi State. The win against the Bulldogs over the weekend represented the Tigers’ 28th consecutive win at Neville Arena, which is the second-longest active home winning streak in the country, behind only Gonzaga.

Auburn is now 14-3 on the season and 4-1 in SEC play, sitting at third in the conference standings behind Alabama and Texas A&M, both of which are undefeated in SEC action.

Auburn is one of four SEC teams ranked in the Week 11 AP poll, which also includes No. 4 Alabama, No. 9 Tennessee and No. 25 Arkansas. The Tigers will have a chance to break the program record for consecutive weeks ranked in the coming week, with a pair of road games on the schedule this week: at LSU (12-5, 1-4 SEC) on Wednesday and at South Carolina (8-9, 1-3) is Saturday.

