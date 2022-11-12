Auburn basketball survives against USF despite a terrible first half

AUBURN — The USF Bulls wear green, and if not for a pair of second-half comebacks the past two seasons, they might’ve been mistaken for Auburn basketball’s kryptonite.

Similar to last year, the Bulls (0-2) took a lead into Halftime and had the highly-touted Tigers (2-0) on the ropes Friday. Auburn went into the break this time around shooting 25% from the field, 14% from the 3-point range and 54% from the free-throw line. The Tigers did enough, however, in the final 20 minutes to come back and fend off USF, 67-59 in Neville Arena.

It was a rock fight throughout, but the Tigers escaped to keep their early-season record unblemished and avoided an embarrassing loss to a team that lost its season opener against Southeast Missouri State. Wendell Green Jr. led the way with 20 points and a game-high four assists. Allen Flanigan contributed 18 points.

