Auburn basketball stifles Washington early, pulls away in second half

AUBURN — The first few minutes of each half in Auburn basketball’s 84-61 win over Washington on Wednesday in Alaska Airlines Arena couldn’t have been more different.

After the opening tip to start the game, it took the Huskies 6:36 to register their first field goal. The only issue for Auburn (10-2), however, was that it struggled nearly as much. By the time freshman guard Koren Johnson got the lid off the basket for Washington (9-4), the Tigers had only built a five-point lead.

Fast-forward to the first few moments after halftime, though, and it was like two different teams were on the floor. The squads started a combined 8-of-9 from the field, but it was Auburn that kept things hot offensively, going on a 7-0 run to go up by 13 points with 14:26 remaining in the game. The Tigers would never trail after that.

