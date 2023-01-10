Auburn Basketball stays put in the latest ESPN Basketball Power Index ranking

The No. 22 Auburn Tigers had a wild week during the SEC’s first full week of action.

The Tigers dropped a tough game last Wednesday on the road to Rival Georgia, 76-64, where they shot just 35% from the field. Then, on Saturday, Auburn regrouped and earned a convincing win over No. 13 Arkansas, 72-59. Three Tigers reached double-figures in scoring while Johni Broome recorded his third-straight double-double.

Auburn kicks off its week on Tuesday night on the road at Ole Miss for the nightcap on the SEC Network and will enter with confidence after seeing a boost in several categories in the latest ESPN Basketball Power Index rankings.

Here’s a look at where Auburn sits this week in every major category measured by the ESPN BPI.

Overall Ranking: No. 22

Strength of Schedule: No. 67

Strength of Record: No. 26

Quality Win/Loss record: 3-1

Nonconference Strength of Schedule: No. 110

Projected NCAA Tournament seed: No. 8

SEC Rank: No. 5

Ole Miss rank: No. 83

Story Originally appeared on Auburn Wire