Auburn Basketball stays put in the latest ESPN Basketball Power Index ranking
The No. 22 Auburn Tigers had a wild week during the SEC’s first full week of action.
The Tigers dropped a tough game last Wednesday on the road to Rival Georgia, 76-64, where they shot just 35% from the field. Then, on Saturday, Auburn regrouped and earned a convincing win over No. 13 Arkansas, 72-59. Three Tigers reached double-figures in scoring while Johni Broome recorded his third-straight double-double.
Auburn kicks off its week on Tuesday night on the road at Ole Miss for the nightcap on the SEC Network and will enter with confidence after seeing a boost in several categories in the latest ESPN Basketball Power Index rankings.
Here’s a look at where Auburn sits this week in every major category measured by the ESPN BPI.
Overall Ranking: No. 22
Strength of Schedule: No. 67
Strength of Record: No. 26
Quality Win/Loss record: 3-1
Nonconference Strength of Schedule: No. 110
Projected NCAA Tournament seed: No. 8
SEC Rank: No. 5
Ole Miss rank: No. 83
