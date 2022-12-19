Auburn basketball score vs. USC: Live updates

AUBURN — Auburn basketball heads to California looking to score a win over USC.

The Tigers (9-1) defeated Georgia State in Neville Arena on Wednesday to get back in the win column after dropping their first game of the season against Memphis on Dec. 10. The Panthers had a three-point lead at halftime over Auburn, but the Tigers rallied in the second half to avoid the upset at home.

Senior forward Jaylin Williams scored a season-high 20 points against Georgia State and Wendell Green Jr. scored 17. Green injured a foot/ankle in the game’s final moments, though, putting a damper on his performance. It’s unclear whether he’ll be ready to go against USC.

The Trojans (8-3) enter the Matchup with four wins in a row. The last time USC lost was against Wisconsin on Nov. 25. Boogie Ellis, who transferred to USC in 2021 after spending two seasons at Memphis, is the team’s top scorer. He averages 14.1 points and 2.6 assists per game.

What time, channel is Auburn’s basketball game vs. USC?

Time: 4:30 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Auburn basketball score, live updates vs. USC

Richard Silva is the Auburn beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at [email protected] or on Twitter @rich_silva18.