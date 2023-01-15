Auburn basketball score vs. Mississippi State: Live updates

AUBURN — Auburn basketball can make it three wins in a row if it can score a win over Mississippi State on Saturday.

The No. 21 Tigers are coming off a rivalry win over Ole Miss on Tuesday. Auburn (13-3, 3-1 SEC) was down by one point at Halftime against the Rebels but shot an efficient 60.7% in the second half to pull away. Wendell Green Jr. dropped a team-high 23 points and Johni Broome registered his fourth double-double in as many games.

Allen Flanigan, who had 18 points in Auburn’s win over then-No. 13 Arkansas, poured in 15 against Ole Miss. He made all five of his shots from the floor in the second half. Senior forward Jaylin Williams also scored in double digits, logging 12 points.

