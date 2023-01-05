Auburn basketball score vs. Georgia: Live updates

AUBURN — For the first time this season, Auburn basketball will look to score a win over an SEC opponent on the road.

The Tigers are tasked with traveling to Stegeman Coliseum to take on Georgia for the second game of conference play. Auburn (11-2, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida at home Dec. 28 to open competition against SEC foes, with Johni Broome, Jaylin Williams and Wendell Green Jr. leading the way. Williams and Green combined for 27 points, and Broome posted his second double-double of the season.

Most impressive about Broome’s performance, however, was the defense he played on Florida’s Colin Castleton. Castleton, who was a preseason all-SEC big man, scored just six points on one made field goal. They came into the game averaging 15.8 points, which led the Gators.

