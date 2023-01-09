Auburn basketball rises one spot in AP Top 25

After splitting the week, the Auburn Tigers moved up one spot in the latest AP Top 25.

The Tigers (12-3, 2-1 SEC) lost 76-64 to Georgia in Athens last week but turned things around with a 72-59 win over then No. 13 Arkansas in the Jungle.

There are five SEC teams in the poll this week, with Alabama and Tennessee climbing inside the top five at No. 4 and 5 respectively. Arkansas drops two spots to No. 15 and Missouri stays put at No. 20. Mississippi State and LSU are both receiving votes.

