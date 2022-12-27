Auburn basketball rises in newest AP Poll
It hasn’t been the easiest non-conference slate for Auburn, but it looks as if the Tigers won’t be plummeting further down the AP Poll — not at the moment, at least.
After a big 84-61 win over the Washington Huskies, Auburn’s basketball team climbed a few rungs on the poll ladder Monday. The team now sits at No. 20 on the AP Poll, climbing three spots from No. 23 in the last edition of the poll.
The Washington game was Auburn’s last game before SEC play begins on Wednesday when the team will take on the Florida Gators to kick off its conference schedule. Auburn was initially ranked No. 15 in the first AP Poll, but the team suffered noticeable drops after losses to Memphis and USC over the past few weeks.
The most important part of the season comes now, however, and the Tigers will look to improve their play during their conference stretch and fix their Mistakes from the first half of the season.
Here’s a look at the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll:
1. Purdue (40)
2. UConn (20)
3. Houston
4. Kansas
5. Arizona
6. Texas
7. Tennessee
8. Alabama
9. Arkansas
10. Gonzaga
11. UCLA
12. Baylor
13. Virginia
14. Miami
15. Wisconsin
16. Indiana
17. Duke
18. TCU
19. Kentucky
20. Auburn
21. Mississippi State
T22. Xavier, New Mexico
24. West Virginia
25. North Carolina
Others receiving votes: Charleston 102, Maryland 87, Memphis 74, Illinois 65, Ohio State 59, Virginia Tech 57, Missouri 57, San Diego State 39, Iowa State 19, Marquette 12, Texas Tech 10, Michigan State 7, Providence 6, Kansas State 5, USC 4, San Francisco 1
Story Originally appeared on Auburn Wire