Auburn basketball returning to Brooklyn in 2023 for Legends Classic

BROOKLYN, NY – Well. 11-ranked Auburn, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and St. Bonaventure comprise the field for the 2023 Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper which will return to Barclays Center on November 16-17, 2023.

Auburn enters its game with Memphis on Saturday with an 8-0 record – one of 10 unbeaten teams left in college basketball – and a No. 11 ranking in this week’s Associated Press poll. Now in his ninth season with the Tigers, Bruce Pearl, the reigning SEC Coach of the Year, has guided Auburn to at least 25 wins in each of the last four complete basketball seasons, including a trip to the 2019 Final Four.

Notre Dame is 6-2 Entering tonight’s game with Boston University. Head Coach Mike Brey is in his 23rd season in South Bend and is the Fighting Irish’s all-time leader with 478 wins and has taken them to 15 NCAA Tournaments.

Oklahoma State will enter its game with Virginia Tech on Sunday with a 6-3 record. Head Coach and Brooklyn native Mike Boynton, Jr. is in his sixth season with the Cowboys, posting 93 wins including 11 victories over top 10 opponents during his tenure.

St. Bonaventure is 5-3 Entering tonight’s game with Cleveland State after winning the Gotham Classic Championship Thanksgiving Weekend. In 16 years at the helm of the Bonnies, Mark Schmidt has recorded more wins (273) than the previous five St. Bonaventure coaches combined.

Three of the four teams in the 2023 Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper field return to the event. Auburn won the Championship in 2019; Notre Dame won the 2016 championship; and Oklahoma State won the consolation game in 2017. St. Bonaventure will be making its first appearance in the event.

An on-sale date for tickets to the 2023 Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper as well as the schedule will be announced at a later date.

