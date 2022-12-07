Auburn basketball returning to Brooklyn in 2023 for Legends Classic

BROOKLYN, NY – Well. 11-ranked Auburn, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and St. Bonaventure comprise the field for the 2023 Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper which will return to Barclays Center on November 16-17, 2023.

Auburn enters its game with Memphis on Saturday with an 8-0 record – one of 10 unbeaten teams left in college basketball – and a No. 11 ranking in this week’s Associated Press poll. Now in his ninth season with the Tigers, Bruce Pearl, the reigning SEC Coach of the Year, has guided Auburn to at least 25 wins in each of the last four complete basketball seasons, including a trip to the 2019 Final Four.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button