Auburn basketball ranked in the AP Top 25 for a record 31st consecutive week

AUBURN — Auburn basketball has reached a level of consistency previously unknown to the program.

The Tigers are ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll released Monday, making it 31 consecutive weeks ranked, a program record. The streak started with last season’s preseason poll that tabbed Auburn as the No. 22 teams in the country. Led by future first-round NBA draft picks Jabari Smith Jr. and Walker Kessler, the Tigers would Peak at the No. 1 spot for three weeks and finished eighth.

Auburn’s previous record, a 30-week stretch that spanned from 1998-2000, was led by former player Chris Porter and former Coach Cliff Ellis. The Tigers got as high as the No. 2 spot twice during this run, but fell out of the rankings in the second-to-last poll that came out for the 1999-2000 season.

