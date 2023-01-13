Auburn basketball prepares Replacements for injured Chris Moore

AUBURN — Junior forward Chris Moore injured his shoulder in the first half of Auburn basketball’s win over Ole Miss on Tuesday. He left the court 2:26 into the game and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest shortly thereafter.

Coach Bruce Pearl said postgame that Moore “obviously had his shoulder separated” and would get an MRI on Wednesday that would reveal more. Pearl gave further updates during a news conference Friday.

“Chris Moore has not practiced with us,” Pearl said. “I don’t anticipate him practicing today, but we’ll have to see.”

