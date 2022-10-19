Auburn basketball Predicted to finish in top four in SEC preseason media poll

Birmingham, Ala. – Kentucky was Predicted to win the 2023 Southeastern Conference men’s basketball Championship in voting by a select panel of both SEC and national media members.

Reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe was the choice of the media for SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. Joining Tshiebwe on the All-SEC First Team are Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas), Colin Castleton (Florida), Sahvir Wheeler (Kentucky), and Santiago Vescovi (Tennessee). All-SEC Second Team selections include Brandon Miller (Alabama), Jahvon Quinerly (Alabama), KJ Williams (LSU), Josiah-Jordan James (Tennessee), and Zakai Zeigler (Tennessee).

