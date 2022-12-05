Auburn basketball outside of top 20 in first NET rankings

The first NET rankings for the 2022-23 college basketball season are out, and the Auburn Tigers are ranked No. 21

The The NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings (aka NET rankings) are composed of two components: Team Value Index and the team’s NET efficiency. Per the NCAA, the Team Value Index is “the results-oriented component of the NET, ranking more highly those teams that played and beat other good teams, factoring in opponent, location of the game and winner.” The NET Efficiency, on the other hand, is the difference of points scored and allowed per 100 possessions — adjusted for the strength of the opponent and the location of the game.

