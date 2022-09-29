Auburn Basketball Notebook: Tigers open preseason practices

AUBURN, Alabama — It’s been almost a decade, but Bruce Pearl is still able to find some enjoyment in his team’s schedule every September.

Since 2013, when the NCAA allowed basketball programs to begin preseason practices two weeks earlier than the previous early October date, Pearl has always been pleased with the extra time he gets with his players. This year’s Auburn team brought in four newcomers that Pearl and his staff were able to “get my hands on” just under two months out from the season opener.

“I’m old enough — some of you are, too — to remember the Oct. 15 start of practice,” Pearl said during a chat with local reporters Tuesday afternoon. “I can’t even imagine what that would be like now. … I can’t believe all the work we’ve done this summer and this fall with the new, four-hour summer rules.”

Auburn began its 2022-23 preseason practices Monday, as the Tigers prepare to defend their third SEC title since 2017. Gone are All-American big men Jabari Smith and Walker Kesslerleaving a significant void in their wake, but Pearl reloaded with a couple Talented frontcourt players, along with exciting, young players at the guard spots, too.

The only personnel note from Pearl is that senior wing Allen Flanigan is out for an indefinite period of time while dealing with a personal matter.

Here’s the preseason’s first Notebook from conversations with Pearl and players Tuesday afternoon.