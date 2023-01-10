Auburn basketball moves up in Week 10 AP poll

Auburn maintained its spot in the AP poll for a 29th consecutive week, checking in at No. 21 in the Week 10 rankings released Monday.

The move up one spot from No. 22 for Auburn comes after a week in which it split a pair of games against Georgia and Arkansas. The Tigers fell on the road to the Bulldogs by a dozen on Wednesday but bounced back with a 13-point win at Neville Arena against the Razorbacks, who entered the game ranked No. 13 in the Nation but dropped to 15th in this week’s poll.

“We talk about making history, and from that point of view it matters,” Pearl said. “We wanted to be able to say that in 2022 we were in the top-25 every single week, and we had to get off to a good enough start this year to do that. I was pleased heading into the new year. The one thing that the league will do, it can be unmerciful — like I said, four out of next six are on the road — but it also provides you with opportunity.”

The double-digit win against Arkansas was Auburn’s best of the season, as Bruce Pearl’s team improved to 2-1 in Quadrant 1 games this year (the November neutral-site win against Northwestern is now a Q1 game, as the Wildcats moved up to No. 47 in NET rankings).

Auburn is one of five SEC teams ranked in this week’s AP poll, behind No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 15 Arkansas and No. 20 Missouri.

