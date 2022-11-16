Auburn Basketball Live: The Winthrop game

AUBURN, Alabama–The 2-0 Auburn Tigers will play host to the 2-1 Winthrop Eagles on Tuesday at Neville Arena where Coach Bruce Pearl’s team will look to extend a 40-game home winning streak vs. non-conference opponents. Tipoff is set for 6 pm CST and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Auburn leads the series, 5-1, and won the previous matchup 119-85 on Nov. 23, 2017. Tuesday’s game could be the regular season debut for freshman guard/forward Chris Westry, who has been recovering from knee surgery. Johni Broome has been dealing with an ankle problem. If he is held out of action vs. the Eagles the Tigers would likely start 6-11, 256 junior Dylan Cardwellwho is averaging 4.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 blocks per game.

Projected starters for the Tigers include:

Well. 1 Wendell Green5-11, 175 Jr. guard (18.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists)

Well. 12 Zep Jasper, 6-1, 185 Gr. guard (1.0 point, 0.5 rebound, 2.0 steals)

Well. 5 Chris Moore6-6, 230 Jr. forward (7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals)

Well. 2 Jaylin Williams, 6-8, 230 Sr. forward (5.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals)

Well. 4 John Broome, 6-10, 235 So. center (7.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 2.0 steals)

Projected starters for Winthrop:

Well. 0 Sin’Cere McMahon, 6-1, 167 Jr. guard (12.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists)

Well. 21 Isaiah Wilson, 6-1, 170 Jr. guard (6.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists)

Well. 4 Kelton Talford, 6-7, 195 So. forward (18.3 points, 8.0 rebounds)

Well. 12 Cory Hightower 6-7, 222, RSr. forward (16.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists)

Well. 33 Chase Claxton, 6-7, 185 Sr. forward (1.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals)

