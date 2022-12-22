Auburn Basketball Live: The Washington game

The Auburn 9-2 Auburn basketball Tigers will take the court for an 8 pm CST tipoff (6 pm local) at Alaska Airlines Arena on Wednesday to face the University of Washington Huskies. The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network and will be just the second meeting between the two programs.

The Huskies bring a 9-3 record into the contest and are 1-1 in the Pac-12. For the visitors from Auburn this is their final game before starting SEC play. In the only previous Matchup the Tigers, playing as the home team, won 88-66 on Nov. 9, 2018.

Projected Auburn Starters:

G 1 Wendell Green, Jr. 5-11, 175 Jr. Detroit, Mich. (Eastern Kentucky) 12.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 steals

G 12 Zep Jasper 6-1, 185 Gr. Augusta, Ga. (College of Charleston) 3.5 points, 0.9 rebounds

F 5 Chris Moore 6-6, 230 Jr. West Memphis, Ark. (West Memphis High) 6.1 points, 2.6 rebounds

F 2 Jaylin Williams 6-8 230 Sr. Nahunta, Ga. (Brantley County High) 9.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.1 blocks

F 4 Johni Broome 6-10, 235 So. Plant City, Fla. (Morehead State) 11.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 3.0 blocks

Projected Washington Starters:

G 4 PJ Fuller 6-4 Sr. Seattle, Wash. (Findlay Prep, Nev.) 8.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists 1.3 steals

G 5 Jamal Bey 6-6 Gr. Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman High) 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals

G 22 Cole Bajema 6-7 Sr. Lynden, Wash. (Lynden Christian) 10.7 points, 4.8 rebounds

F 1 Keion Brooks, Jr. 6-7 Sr. Fort Wayne, Ind. (La Lumiere School) 16.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 blocks

C 34 Braxton Meah 7-1 Jr. Fresno, Calif. (Middlebrooks Academy) 9.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks

Game Stats