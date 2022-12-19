Auburn Basketball Live: The USC game

The 9-1 Auburn basketball Tigers will take the court at the Galen Center in Los Angeles for a 4:30 pm CST tipoff vs. the 8-3 USC Trojans. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The Trojans come into the contest on a four-game winning streak after defeating Long Beach State 88-78 on Wednesday night. Auburn’s last game was also on Wednesday as the Tigers defeated Georgia State 72-64 at Neville Arena. In that game the team’s leading scorer, junior guard Wendell Green, suffered an ankle injury. Green practiced with the team on Saturday.

For Auburn this is the first trip to California since going 1-1 in the 2018 NCAA Tournament held in San Diego.

Projected Auburn Starters:

G 1 Wendell Green Jr. 5-11, 175 Jr. Detroit, Mich. (Eastern Kentucky) 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 steals

G 12 Zep Jasper 6-1, 185 Gr. Augusta, Ga. (College of Charleston) 3.3 points, 0.8 rebounds

F 5 Chris Moore 6-6, 230 Jr. West Memphis, Ark. (West Memphis High) 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds

F 2 Jaylin Williams 6-8, 230 Sr. Nahunta, Ga. (Brantley County High) 9.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.2 blocks

F 4 Johni Broome 6-10, 235 So. Plant City, Fla. (Morehead State) 11.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 3.1 blocks

Projected USC Starters:

G 5 Boogie Ellis 6-3, 185 Sr. San Diego, Calif. (Memphis) 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists 1.4 assists

G 13 Drew Peterson 6-9, 205 Sr. Libertyville, Ill. (Rice) 13.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists

G 0 Kobe Johnson 6-6, 200 So. Milwaukee, Wis. (Nicolet High) 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.1 steals

G 22 Tre White 6-7, 210 Fr. Dallas, Texas (Prolific Prep) 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds

F 24 Joshua Morgan 6-11, 235 Jr. Sacramento, Calif. (Long Beach State) 8.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 blocks

Game stats

