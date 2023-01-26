Auburn Basketball Live: The Texas A&M game

AUBURN, Alabama–Auburn will look to win a sixth consecutive SEC basketball game as the Tigers play host to the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 8 pm CST at Neville Arena for a game that will be televised on ESPN2.

Auburn, which is ranked 15th, is 16-3 overall and 6-1 in league play. The Aggies are 13-7 overall and 5-1 in the SEC.

Projected Auburn Starters:

G 1 Wendell Green, Jr. 5-11, 175 Jr. Detroit, Mich. (Eastern Kentucky) 13.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 steals

G 12 Zep Jasper 6-1, 185 Gr. Augusta, Ga. (College of Charleston) 3.5 points, 1.1 rebounds

G 22 Allen Flanigan 6-6, 220 Sr. Little Rock, Ark. (Parkview Magnet High) 8.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists

F 2 Jaylin Williams 6-8, 230 Sr. Nahunta, Ga. (Brantley County High) 10.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals

4 Johni Broome 6-10, 235 So. Plant City, Fla. (Morehead State) 13.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 2.4 blocks

Projected Texas A&M Starters:

G 4 Wade Taylor, IV 6-0, 185 So. Dallas, Texas (Lancaster High) 14.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals

G 23 Tyrece Radford 6-2, 195 Sr. Baton Rouge, La. (Virginia Tech) 12.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists

G 0 Dexter Dennis 6-5, 210 Gr. Baker, La. (Wichita State) 8.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists

F 15 Henry Coleman III 6-8, 245 Jr. Richmond, Va. (Duke) 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists

F 34 Julius Marble 6-9, 245 Jr. Dallas, Texas (Michigan State) 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds

Live Stats

