Auburn Basketball Live: The Colgate game

AUBURN, Alabama–The Auburn basketball Tigers begin the second month of the season still unbeaten as they return to action with a 7 pm CST home contest on Friday vs. the Colgate Raiders. Auburn brings a 7-0 mark into the contest vs. the Defending Patriot League champions, who are 5-4.

The game is being streamed on SEC+ and ESPN+ as the teams meet for just the second time. Auburn defeated Colgate 91-62 in November of 2020. Jaylin Williams, who was diagnosed with Covid, is not available for the game, Coach Bruce Pearl said.

Auburn starters:

G 1 Wendell Green, Jr. 5-11, 175 Jr. Detroit, Mich. (Eastern Kentucky) 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists

G 12 Zep Jasper 6-1, 185 Gr. Augusta, Ga. (College of Charleston) 3.6 points, 0.4 rebounds

G 22 Allen Flanigan 6-6, 220 Sr. Little Rock, Ark. (Parkview High) 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists

F 5 Chris Moore 6-6, 230 Jr. West Memphis, Ark. (West Memphis High) 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds

F 4 Johni Broome 6-10, 235 So. Plant City, Fla. (Morehead State) 10.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 0.7 1.3 steals, 3.7 blocks

Colgate Starters:

G 2 Braeden Smith 6-0, 180 Fr. Seattle, Wash. (Seattle Prep) 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists

G 33 Oliver Lynch-Daniels 6-2 190 Sr. Chapel Hill, NC (Houston Baptist) 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists

G 15 Tucker Richardson 6-5, 215 Sr. Flemington, NJ (Hunterdon Central High) 16.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.1 steals

F 4 Ryan Moffatt 6-7, 220 Sr. Lancaster, Pa. (Hempfield High) 12.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals

F 14 Keegan Records 6-10, 250 Sr. South Kingstown, RI (St. Andrews Prep) 11.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists