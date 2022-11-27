Auburn basketball live: Saint Louis game

AUBURN, Alabama–The Tigers will play their third and final game in a basketball season vs. the Saint Louis University Billikens, who will arrive at Neville Arena with a 5-1 record. Tipoff is set for 2 pm CST for a contest that will be televised on the SEC Network.

Coach Bruce Pearl’s Tigers come into the Matchup 6-0 as one of 26 Division I teams yet to suffer a loss. Saint Louis is 5-1 this season. The Tigers had to rally in the second half to defeat Saint Louis on the road last year, pulling out a 74-70 decision. Pearl said that the 202-23 Saint Louis team is stronger than the previous one.

Auburn takes a 22-game Homecourt winning streak into the Matchup and has won 42 consecutive games vs. non-conference opposition at Neville Arena. It will be AU’s fifth game in a 12-day stretch.

Projected Auburn Starters:

G 1 Wendell Green, Jr. 5-11, 175 Jr. Detroit, Mich. (Eastern Kentucky) 12.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal

G 12 Zep Jasper 6-1, 185 Gr. Augusta, Ga. (College of Charleston) 3.8 points, 0.5 rebounds

F 5 Chris Moore 6-6, 230 Jr. West Memphis, Ark. (West Memphis High) 5.8 points, 3.3 rebounds

F 2 Jaylin Williams 6-8, 230 Sr. Nahunta, Ga. (Brantley County High) 8.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.2 blocks

F 4 Johni Broome 6-10, 235 So. Plant City, Fla. (Morehead State) 10.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 2.8 blocks

Project Saint Louis Starters:

G 1 Yuri Collins 6-0, 190 Jr. St. Louis, Mo. (St. Mary’s School) 12.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.3 steals

G 24 Gibson Jimerson 6-5, 205 So. Richmond, Va. (Montverde Academy) 14.7 points, 3.2 rebounds

G 4 Javon Pickett 6-5, 215 Sr. Belleville, Ill. (Missouri) 10.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists

G 3 Javonte Perkins 6-6, 205 Sr. St. Louis, Mo. (Southwestern Illinois College) 13.7 points, 1.5 rebounds

F 5 Francis Okoro 6-9, 230 Jr. Imo, Nigeria (Oregon) 8.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.7 blocks

Game Statistics