Auburn basketball lands four-star center Peyton Marshall

Auburn basketball has gained a commitment from top-50 player Peyton Marshall, per Auburn Undercover.

Marshall, a 6-foot-11, 310-pound center out of Marietta, Georgia, chose Auburn over Georgia, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Missouri, Miami, and Ole Miss, among others.

His comments about choosing Auburn (per Auburn Undercover):

“The reason I chose Auburn was simply because it felt like the place to be and it felt like I have the best opportunity for me to take my game to the next level and reaching my fullest potential. That’s simply why I could see myself there and also the college-feel. It felt like home. The people were nice and welcoming.”

Despite his size, Marshall has displayed a smooth skillset and a strong post game, utilizing his frame to assert himself down low. 247 Sports’ Travis Branham noted in his Scouting report that “at the high school level, no player can contend with his Blend of size, length and physicality.”

Marshall is the No. 48 overall player in the class of 2024 and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia according to 247 Sports. He is Bruce Pearl’s first commitment in the 2024 cycle.

Welcome to the Plains, Marshall.

