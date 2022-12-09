Auburn basketball lands four-star center Peyton Marshall

Auburn basketball has gained a commitment from top-50 player Peyton Marshall, per Auburn Undercover.

Marshall, a 6-foot-11, 310-pound center out of Marietta, Georgia, chose Auburn over Georgia, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Missouri, Miami, and Ole Miss, among others.

His comments about choosing Auburn (per Auburn Undercover):

“The reason I chose Auburn was simply because it felt like the place to be and it felt like I have the best opportunity for me to take my game to the next level and reaching my fullest potential. That’s simply why I could see myself there and also the college-feel. It felt like home. The people were nice and welcoming.”

.

