Auburn basketball is struggling against the opponent’s star players

As expected, Auburn basketball has taken a bit of a step back from where they were a season ago.

Losing first-round NBA Draft selections Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler has hurt this year’s team, but the frontcourt doesn’t seem to be a huge issue.

Auburn’s guard play has not been as consistent as Bruce Pearl may have wanted for the past two seasons. In their five losses this season, their defense has struggled.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button