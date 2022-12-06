Auburn basketball is on the cusp of top-10 ranking in Week 5 AP poll

Auburn is on the cusp of a top-10 ranking in the latest AP poll amid an 8-0 start to the season.

Auburn moved up four spots to No. 11 in the Week 5 AP poll released Monday morning. The Tigers are one of 12 remaining unbeaten teams in the country. Auburn was ranked 15th in last week’s top-25, dropping two spots after being ranked 12th in back-to-back weeks.

The Tigers’ No. 11 ranking is their best of the season. They moved ahead of Baylor (12th this week after being sixth last week), Indiana (14th, down from 10th), Gonzaga (18th, down from 14th) and Creighton (21st, down from seventh).

Auburn improved to 8-0 on the year with a 93-66 win against Colgate on Friday night at Neville Arena. It was the Tigers’ most complete game to date on both ends of the floor, as they knocked down a season-high 10 3-pointers, had their best shooting night overall, finished with four players in double-figure scoring and had four others score at least eight points.

Auburn is the fourth-highest ranked SEC team in this week’s poll, with No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Alabama and No. 9 Arkansas all ahead of Bruce Pearl’s program. Kentucky (16th) and Mississippi State (25th) round out the SEC teams ranked in the Week 5 top-25.

While Auburn saw its biggest hike up the AP top 25 on Monday, the Tigers debuted at No. 21 in the season’s first NET rankings released earlier in the day. Auburn holds a 3-0 mark in Quad 2 games, a 2-0 record in Quad 3 matchups and a 3-0 mark in Quad 4 games. The Tigers have yet to play a Quad 1 game this season but will have their first opportunity on Saturday in Atlanta, where Auburn will take on Memphis in the Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase.

