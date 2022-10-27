Auburn basketball forward Johni Broome is on the Karl Malone Award watch list

Morehead State transfer forward Johni Broome has officially been named one of 20 watch list members for the 2023 Karl Malone Award.

The award, which began in 2015, recognizes the top power forward in Division I college basketball. Broome exploded onto the scene as a freshman forward for the Morehead State Eagles in 2020 before averaging 16.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.9 blocks per game as a sophomore in 2021. He also had 23 double-doubles last season.

Here is what we had to say about Broome in our Auburn basketball depth chart preview:

According to Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer, Broome ranked inside the top 15 nationally in rebounds (10.5), blocks (3.9), 2-point field goals (244), defensive win shares (2.9), defensive rating (84.1), rebound percentage (21.5% ) and block percentage (13.9%). Ferg has a phenomenal breakdown of Broome and his impact ($) over on his website that I would highly encourage everyone to go check out. Broome averaged 17.6 points per game during Auburn’s trip to Israel. Adjusting to the speed of the SEC has been the focal point of his offseason development, and so far he’s transitioned well according to Bruce Pearl. His Offensive style has been commonly described as “old school,” a back to the basket type of play that features incredibly smooth footwork, hooks, short fadeaway shots, and strong finishes. Despite being a three-star coming out of high school, Broome has a lot of traits that will make him extremely valuable not just for Auburn, but with development and good coaching could make him strong at the next level.

Per Auburn’s press release, fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds beginning Friday, October 28. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March the five Finalists will be presented to Malone and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a Winner will be selected.

Enrique Freeman, Akron

Ąžuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Johni Broome, Auburn

Arthur Kaluma, Creighton

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Jalen Slawson, Furman

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Jarace Walker, Houston

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Kris Murray, Iowa

KJ Williams, LSU

Donta Scott, Maryland

DeAndre Williams, Memphis

Norchad Omier, Miami (Fl.)

Pete Nance, North Carolina

GG Jackson, South Carolina

Jayden Gardner, Virginia

Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech

Graham Ike, Wyoming

