Auburn basketball forward Johni Broome is on the Karl Malone Award watch list

Morehead State transfer forward Johni Broome has officially been named one of 20 watch list members for the 2023 Karl Malone Award.

The award, which began in 2015, recognizes the top power forward in Division I college basketball. Broome exploded onto the scene as a freshman forward for the Morehead State Eagles in 2020 before averaging 16.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.9 blocks per game as a sophomore in 2021. He also had 23 double-doubles last season.

Here is what we had to say about Broome in our Auburn basketball depth chart preview:

