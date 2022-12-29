Auburn basketball forces late turnover to hang on against Florida

AUBURN — Another game, another rock fight for Auburn basketball.

This time, it was Florida coming to Neville Arena to take on the Tigers, marking the start of SEC play for both programs Wednesday. Neither team was able to build a double-digit advantage at any point throughout the game, but it was the Tigers who hung on late, topping the Gators 61-58.

Johni Broome registered a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds in his first career game against an SEC opponent, and Jaylin Williams scored 10 points in the second half to help Auburn (11-2, 1-0 SEC) defend home court. Wendell Green Jr. also added 14 points, including a layup with just a couple of seconds remaining to put the Tigers up by three.

Florida (7-6, 0-1) had the ball down by one point with the shot clock turned off and a chance to win it late, but turned the ball over, which led to Green’s layup. It was the Gators’ 12th turnover of the game, and proved to be their most costly mistake.

The Tigers have a week off before they return to the floor at Georgia on Jan. 4.

Dominating the glass early keeps Auburn in it

Broome, Williams and Allen Flanigan all had multiple Offensive rebounds in the first half, and Broome went into the break with a game-high six boards. Overall, the Tigers outrebounded Florida 22-15 in the game’s first 20 minutes.

Chasing missed shots was the only way Auburn could keep things close with the Gators, as the Tigers’ offense was anything but prolific. Auburn went into Halftime with just 23 points, their second-worst output in a first half this season. The Tigers held Florida to 36% shooting from the field in the first 20 minutes, but only shot 29% themselves.

Auburn Desperately needed an Offensive spark, which eventually came from Green in the first few minutes of the second half, but a scoring Punch in the first half from KD Johnson, Williams, Flanigan or anyone else on the roster would’ve saved the Tigers from going into Halftime down 26-23.

Turnover difference

Auburn came into Wednesday with just two losses on the season, one of which came on the road against USC on Dec. 18. Green could only play 12 minutes against the Trojans because of an ankle/foot injury he was dealing with, but the Tigers nearly won anyway, dropping the Matchup by just three points.

What sunk Auburn in that one, aside from Green’s illness, was an inability to take care of the basketball. The Tigers finished with 23 turnovers against USC, which severely hampered their efforts to win without their leading scorer.

It looked like more of the same against Florida after 12 giveaways in the first half, but Auburn buckled down in the final 20 minutes, turning the ball over just three times down the stretch.

Locking up Colin Castleton

For all the Offensive issues the Tigers dealt with, shutting down fifth-year forward Colin Castleton shouldn’t be overlooked. Castleton came into Wednesday averaging 15.8 points per game, which paced the Gators, and he was also averaging just over 12 shots per contest, while getting to the free-throw line a handful of times, too.

It took 13:32 for Castleton to get his first points − a couple of free throws after getting fouled by Tre Donaldson − against Auburn, and he didn’t register a field goal attempt until there were under five minutes left in the first half. Dylan Cardwell rejected that shot at the rim, waving his finger like he was Dikembe Mutombo on the way down the floor.

Castleton finished with just six points and one made field goal. They also turned the ball over three times.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at [email protected] or on Twitter @rich_silva18.