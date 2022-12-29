Auburn basketball forces late turnover to hang on against Florida

AUBURN — Another game, another rock fight for Auburn basketball.

This time, it was Florida coming to Neville Arena to take on the Tigers, marking the start of SEC play for both programs Wednesday. Neither team was able to build a double-digit advantage at any point throughout the game, but it was the Tigers who hung on late, topping the Gators 61-58.

Johni Broome registered a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds in his first career game against an SEC opponent, and Jaylin Williams scored 10 points in the second half to help Auburn (11-2, 1-0 SEC) defend home court. Wendell Green Jr. also added 14 points, including a layup with just a couple of seconds remaining to put the Tigers up by three.

