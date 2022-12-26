Auburn Basketball expected to win 13 SEC games this season

The No. 24 Auburn Tigers closed out the pre-SEC slate last Wednesday by knocking off Washington, 84-61 at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

The win was Auburn’s 10th of the season, which gives them momentum heading into the SEC opener on Wednesday night against Florida at Neville Arena.

Now that the SEC season is here, how does the ESPN Basketball Power Index forecast the remainder of Auburn’s schedule?

The Men’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is.

Does Auburn have a successful Trek through the SEC? Here is what the ESPN BPI Matchup Predictor predicts will happen.