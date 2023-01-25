Auburn basketball commit Aden Holloway named McDonald’s All-American

Auburn commit Aden Holloway was recently raised to a five-star on a few different recruiting sites and then got more good news when he was chosen to the McDonald’s All-American game.

Auburn’s last participant in the McDonald’s All-American was Jabari Smith, so it will be exciting to see a Tiger back in this special event.

Early in the recruiting process, Holloway was not getting the respect he deserved, but over this last month, he has put the college basketball community on notice.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button