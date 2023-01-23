Auburn basketball back inside top 15 in latest AP Top 25 poll

Bruce Pearl and Auburn basketball have made history.

Auburn climbs up to No. 15 in the latest AP top 25 poll, making it 31 straight poll appearances for the Tigers, the longest streak in school history.

Bruce Pearl’s personal best streak came at Tennessee, where he had the Volunteers inside the rankings for 32 consecutive polls.

The move up from No. 16 for Auburn comes after two dominating road wins over LSU and South Carolina last week. The Tigers (16-3, 6-1 SEC) are one of three SEC teams in the latest poll, with Arkansas, Missouri, and Kentucky all receiving votes.

You can view the AP poll in its entirety below.

1. Purdue (19-1)

2. Alabama (17-2)

3. Houston (18-2)

4. Tennessee (16-3)

5. Kansas State (17-2)

6. Arizona (17-3)

7. Virginia (15-3)

8. UCLA (17-3)

9. Kansas (16-3)

10. Texas (16-3)

11. TCU (15-4)

12. Iowa State (14-4)

13. Xavier (16-4)

14. Gonzaga (17-4)

15. Auburn (16-3)

16. Marquette (16-5)

17. Baylor (14-5)

18. Charleston (21-1)

19. UConn (16-5)

20. Miami (15-4)

21. FAU (19-1)

22. Saint Mary’s (18-4)

23. Providence (15-5)

24. Clemson (16-4)

25. New Mexico (18-2)

Others receiving votes: Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego State 57, Rutgers 31, Kent State 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan State 10, Creighton 9, Illinois 9, Arkansas 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, North Carolina State 4, Kentucky 3, VCU 2, Boise State 2, Memphis 1, Wake Forest 1, Oral Roberts 1

