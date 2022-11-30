Auburn Basketball a No. 5 seen in latest projection

The No. 19 Auburn Tigers enter the week with a perfect 7-0 record following a week that saw them earn the Cancun Challenge Championship and three wins, most recently defeating Saint Louis, 65-60 at Neville Arena.

Auburn has not earned the respect of the national polls despite its unbeaten record, as they fell in both the USA TODAY coaches poll, and the Associated Press poll heading into week four of the season.

Where does Auburn rank as far as its place in the NCAA Tournament? ESPN’s Joe Lunardi updates the Tigers’ Outlook in this week’s bracketology.

In this week’s forecast, Auburn is the No. 5 seed in the South region and is projected to play in Albany, New York. The Tigers are paired with No. 12 seed Towson, who is expected to earn the Colonial Athletic Association’s automatic Qualifying bid, in the first round. Auburn’s potential second-round matchup would be the winner of No. 13 seed Yale and No. 4 seed Duke.

If Auburn were to make it to the Sweet 16, the Tigers could potentially play Memphis. Auburn is set to play Memphis on Dec. 10 as part of “Holiday Hoopsgiving” at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Texas is also a possible Sweet 16 opponent.

Auburn is one of seven SEC programs that are projected to make the NCAA Tournament according to the latest Bracketology, joining Mississippi State, Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Tennessee.

Auburn Returns to the Hardwood on Friday, Dec. 2, when they welcome Colgate to Neville Arena for a 7 pm CT tipoff.