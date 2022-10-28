AU Golf is on the National Tournament stage

Reigning 2021 NCCAA National Champions, the Asbury men’s golf team, were given a selection to enter the NCCAA National Tournament along with eight other teams. On the Women’s team, Asbury’s Maddie Heineman scored well at the NCCAA Regional to Punch a ticket for the National Tournament in Palm Coast, FL.

Heineman will compete with competitors from six teams in the tournament and one other individual qualifier, Kirsten Darling from the University of Northwestern.

Golf Coach Scott Ferguson told the Asbury Eagles Heineman had to work through an injury earlier this fall, which makes her qualification to Palm Coast even more significant for the team.

“This will be her first time seeing the Ocean Course, but as long as she sticks to her game plan she can be very competitive,” he said. “Maddie is one of the best putters we’ve had here at Asbury and these greens are very nice, so I’m hoping that leads to some success!”

Senior Juan Valdivieso also told the Asbury Eagles that the season had felt overwhelming with injuries, leading the team to fight harder than ever before.

Yet, Valdivieso said, “We are grateful and ready to showcase our true ability and defend the national title. This is going to be my last national tournament, and I can’t wait to represent God and Asbury and enjoy one last ride with this great group of guys.”

After a Championship run in 2021, the guys will be looking to take another shot at the national title this year down in Florida.

Heinman will be looking to cap off a remarkable season at the national tournament, including being named a member of the NCCAA All-Region Team.