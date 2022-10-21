Attleboro Arts Museum benefit auction Returns as in-person event Nov. 5 | Communities

After a two-year break, the Attleboro Arts Museum’s 31st Benefit Art Auction Returns as an in-person event this year, complete with the excitement that audience participation and live bidding brings.

The auction, an important fundraiser for the 86 Park St. museum, is set for Saturday, Nov. 5 starting at 6:30 pm, although the doors open at 5 for a pre-auction buffet.

You can see the auction items in-gallery through Nov. 5 and online bidding runs through 6 pm Nov. 6. (Visit www.biddingforgood.com/attleboroartsmuseum.)

All proceeds from the auction support the museum’s community arts programs, exhibitions, operations, and Museum School art classes for all ages.

Auctioneer Chris Barber will return to lead the festivities and 212 donations of original art as well as specialty items will be on the block with bids starting at approximately 40% of value.

In some cases, donors have opted to start the bidding for less than the standard 40% as an added incentive.

All items in the auction were donated to the museum by artists, collectors and businesses. Highlights include a colorful painting entitled “Make Way for Ducklings” depicting Nancy Schon’s iconic Boston Common sculpture. This work, in opaque watercolor, was created by Attleboro’s famous artist Barbara Corrigan.

A handcrafted walnut and cherry ash chess table and chess set by Seekonk artist Phil Gruppuso is also on the block. Gruppuso added felt-lined drawers on either side of the table for chess piece storage.

All donated pieces are on view in the museum’s Preview Exhibition and the auction can be seen online at www.biddingforgood.com/attleboroartsmuseum. All bids for all items are to be placed online this year using the website.

Bids for the 52 items marked on the site as LIVE can be placed online through Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 5 pm Final bidding on the items will take place in person at the live auction event on Nov. 5.

Tickets to the live event include hors d’oeuvres from Russell Morin Fine Catering & Events with wine and beer provided by City Spirits.

Online bidding on the 160 remaining lots will be uninterrupted. Bids can be placed on these items through 6 pm Sunday, Nov 6.