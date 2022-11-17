Atta Galatta Bangalore Literature Festival Book Prize announces shortlists across eight categories
Bengaluru’s Atta Galatta bookstore, in association with the Bangalore Literature Festival, has announced shortlists under eight categories of Fiction (English), Nonfiction (English), Popular Choice, Best Cover Design, and expanded categories for Children’s Writing, including Best Children’s Picture Book Story , Best Children’s Picture Book Illustrations, Best Children’s Book Fiction, and Best Children’s Book Nonfiction. An annual award is also presented for Literary Achievement in Kannada to an author in honor of their body of work and contribution to the language. The winners will be announced at the Bangalore Literature Festival, which will be held on December 3 and 4.
The shortlist for Fiction:
- Breaking Free, Vaasanthi, translated from the Tamil by N Kalyan Raman, Harper Perennial
- The Immortal King Rao, Vauhini Vara, 4th Estate
- Qabar, KR Meera, translated from the Malayalam by Nisha Susan, Eka/Westland Books
- Tomb of Sand, Geetanjali Shree, translated from the Hindi by Daisy Rockwell, Penguin
- The Wait and Other Stories, Damodar Mauzo, translated from the Konkani by Xavier Cota, Penguin Vintage
- Valli: A Novel, Sheela Tomy, translated from the Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil, Harper Perennial
The shortlist for Nonfiction:
- Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh: India’s Lonely Young Women and The Search for Intimacy and Independence, Shrayana Bhattacharya, Harper Collins
- The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy: A Doctor’s Memoir of a Deadly Medical Crisis, Kafeel Khan, Pan Macmillan
- India, Bharat and Pakistan: The Constitutional Journey of a Sandwiched Civilization, J Sai Deepak, Bloomsbury
- Lords of the Deccan: Southern India from The Chalukyas and The Cholas, Anirudh Kanisetti, Juggernaut
- The Nutmeg’s Curse: Parables for a Planet in Crisis, Amitav Ghosh, Penguin Allen Lane
- Writer Rebel Soldier Lover: The Many Lives of Agyeya, Akshaya Mukul, Penguin Vintage
The shortlist for Children’s Fiction:
- The Coward and the SwordJugal Hansraj, Harper Collins
- The Ghost of MalabarSoumya Ayer, Harper Collins
- Maithili and the Minotaur: Web of WoeCG Salamander and Rajiv Eipe, Puffin
- Misfit MadhuDivya Anand, Puffin
- Pinkoo Shergill Pastry ChefVibha Batra, Scholastic
- Savi and the Memory KeeperBijal Vaccharajani, Hachette
The shortlist for Children’s Nonfiction:
- Amma, Take Me to the Taj MahalBhakti Mathur, Puffin
- Cadet No 1 And Other Amazing Women in the Armed ForcesMaya Chandrasekara, Harper Collins
- India’s Freedom StoryIra Saxena and Nilima Sinha, Harper Collins
- Jjourney to the Edge of the Earth: True Adventure of Naval Officer Abhilash TomyJoeanna Rebello Fernandes and Abhilash Tomy, Penguin
- Naturalist Ruddy: Adventurer. Sleuth. MongooseRohan Chakravarty, Penguin
- Up the Mountains of India: A Fun, Fact-Filled Trek across the Country’s Major RangesMala Kumar, Hachette
The shortlist for Picture Book – Story:
- Are Your Emotions Like Mine?Chitwan Mittal and Shruti Heman, AdiDev Press
- Beauty is MissingPriya Kuriyan, Pratham Books
- The Boy Who Wore BanglesRiddhi Maniar Doda and Shruto Hemani, Karadi Tales
- I Am So Much More that the Color of My SkinDivya Thomas, Harper Collins
- Many Colors of UsLavanya Kapahi, Tulika
- Paati’s RasamJanaki Sabesh and Dhwani Sabesh, Karadi Tales
The shortlist for Picture Book – Illustrations:
- A Full Circlewritten and illustrated by Namrita Bachchan, Harper Design
- Duggawritten and illustrated by Rajiv Eipe, Pratham Books
- Maithili and the Minotaur: Web of WoeCJ Salamander, illustrated by Rajiv Eipe, Puffin
- My Upside Down WorldKen Spillman, illustrated by Silvana Giraldo, Pickle Yolk
- The Theater of Ghostswritten and illustrated by Pankaj Saikia, Pratham Books
- We Are The Dancing ForestRaj Shekhar, illustrated by Venkat Shyam, Tulika
The shortlist for Cover Design is:
- AdamS Hareesh, cover design by Anubha Jain, Penguin Vintage
- Chronicles of the Lost DaughtersDebarati Mukhopadhyay, cover design by DhakaYeah, Harper Collins
- Ladies TailorPriya Hajela, cover design by Giggling Monkey Studio, Harper Collins
- The Living Mountain: A Fable for our TimesAmitav Ghosh, cover design by Devangana Dash, 4th Estate
- The Muslim Vanishes: A PlaySaeed Naqvi, cover design by Antra K, Penguin
- Tears of the Begum: Stories of Survivors of the Uprising of 1857Khwaja Hasan Nizami, cover design by Reya Ahmed, Hachette
The Shortlist for Popular Choice is:
- Abhimanyu: Son of ArjunaAnuja Chandramouli, Leadstart
- Hope: Wisdom to Survive in a Hopeless World, Devdutt Pattanaik, Juggernaut
- Open Book: Not Quite a MemoirKubbra Sait, Harper Collins
- The 7 Sins of Being a MotherTahira Kashyap as Khurra, Juggernaut
- Unsung: PoemsArunoday Singh, Penguin EBury
