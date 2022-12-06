Atta Galatta Bangalore Literature Festival announces winners of its annual literary prizes

Bengaluru’s Atta Galatta bookstore, in association with the Bangalore Literature Festival, announced the winners of its annual literary awards on Sunday.

The Awards were presented under eight categories of Fiction (English), Nonfiction (English), Popular Choice, Best Cover Design, and expanded categories for Children’s Writing, including Best Children’s Picture Book Story, Best Children’s Picture Book Illustrations, Best Children’s Book Fiction, and Best Children’s Book Nonfiction.

The winners are:

Best fiction

The Immortal King RaoVauhini Vara, Harper Collins.

Best nonfiction

Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh: India’s Lonely Young Women and The Search for Intimacy and IndependenceShrayana Bhattacharya, Harper Collins.

Popular choice

Open Book: Not Quite a Memoir, Kubbra Sait, Harper Collins.

Best cover design

The Muslim Vanishes: A PlaySaeed Naqvi, cover design by Antra K, Penguin.

Best children’s fiction

Maithili and the Minotaur: Web of WoeCG Salamander and Rajiv Eipe, Puffin.

Best children’s nonfiction

Naturalist Ruddy: Adventurer. Sleuth. MongooseRohan Chakravarty, Penguin.

Best picture book – story

Beauty is MissingPriya Kuriyan, Pratham Books.

Best picture book – illustrations

Duggawritten and illustrated by Rajiv Eipe, Pratham Books.