AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 Live Stream

The PGA Tour remains in California this week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Hosted at the iconic stretch of coastline.

2017 Champion Jordan Spieth Headlines the field and he is joined by Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick as the biggest names in the event. Joel Dahmen will compete for the first time since becoming a father and other players to mention are Defending Champion Tom Hoge, Kevin Kisner and Justin Rose.

As usual there will be three golf courses on display;

Pebble Beach: Par 72, 6,972 yards

Spyglass Hill: Par 72, 7,041 yards

Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore): Par 71, 6,957 yards

To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming details.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options, but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the best out there. It’s easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

US TV Schedule – 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

All times EST

Thursday, February 2: 3pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, February 3: 3pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, February 4: 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-7pm (CBS)

Sunday, February 5: 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6.30pm (CBS)

NBC’s Golf Channel will televise action during the week as will CBS when the tournament heats up over the weekend. Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV (opens in new tab).

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial. While fuboTV (opens in new tab) also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

UK TV Schedule – 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Thursday, February 2: 4.30pm-11am (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Friday, February 3: 4.30pm-11am (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Saturday, February 4: 4.30pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Sunday, January 5: 3.30pm-11.30am (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking to sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other Sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule – 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Friday, February 3: 7am-10am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Saturday, February 4: 7am-10am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Sunday, February 5: 5am-11am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Monday, February 6: 5am-11am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning. As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Pebble Beach here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some of its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It’s also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different Sporting tastes or you’re splitting the cost of the subscription. There’s even a free 14-day trial (opens in new tab).

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.